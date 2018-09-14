INTERNAL BLEEDING Launch “Focus” Video; Corrupting Influence Preorders Available

Long running New York death metal legends Internal Bleeding have premiered a new music video for their song "Focus".

“We are not much of a ‘concept video’ band” states founding guitarist Chris Pervelis. “We’d much rather shoot something that gives fans a better understanding of who we are, and how passionate we are about the music write.” This video, shot in three different locations in Long Island, NY by director/producer Sean Ageman of Washed up Media captures Internal Bleeding in all their fury, as they perform “Focus” — a song written about seizing the moment, harnessing your personal strength and never letting anyone or anything get in your way. “'Focus' is about going out there and killing it every single day,” vocalist Joe Marchese said, “It’s about digging deep and finding huge reservoirs of strength you never knew you had.”

“Focus” is from the band’s sixth full-length album, Corrupting Influence, which contains nine songs of the band’s pioneering — and often imitated sound. It will be released worldwide on Unique Leader Records on October 19th. Produced by Internal Bleeding and Joe Cincotta, and recorded at Full Force Studios, Corrupting Influence also features guest backing vocals from original Internal Bleeding frontman Frank Rini, and Jason Netherton from Misery Index.

Preorders:

Physical

Digital

UK / EU

Tracklisting:

"Compelled To Consume"

"Corrupting Influence"

"Fatal Dependency"

"Focus"

"Surrounded From The Inside"

"Unreality"

"Litany Of Insincerity"

"Final Justice"

"The Supreme Sacrifice"

"Focus" video:

To coincide with the release of Corrupting Influence, Internal Bleeding will take part in the Bloodletting North America Tour XII along side Decrepit Birth, Arsis, Pyrexia, Angelmaker, and Within Destruction. Dates below.

October

12 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

13 - Pomona, CA - The Glasshouse

14 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

16 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar and Grill

17 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live!

18 - Laredo, TX - Ethos Bar

19 - Houston, TX - Acadia Bar

20 - New Orleans, LA - The Howlin' Wolf

21 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

24 - Virginia Beach, VA - Shakas

25 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

26 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland

27 - Manchester, NH - Bungalow

28 - Quebec, QC - Salle Multi

30 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Electriques

31 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks

November

1 - Detroit, MI - Harpos

3 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

4 - Mirriam, KS - Aftershock

6 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater

7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

9 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur Rocks

11 - Watsonville, CA - Appleton Bar and Grill