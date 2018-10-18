INTERNAL BLEEDING Streaming Entire Corrupting Influence Album Ahead Of Friday's Official Release

New York death metal pioneers, Internal Bleeding, will unleash their new album, Corrupting Influence, tomorrow. In advance of the release the group is streaming the record in its entirety today. Listen below.

The band commented, "We worked really hard on creating an album that is chock full of signature Internal Bleeding Riffs. It also contains a lot of surprise twists and turns that expand on our sound and take some songs to places we’ve never gone before. With the shadow of our lost brother Bill Tolley looming large over us, we had to make sure Corrupting Influence was something he would listen to and be proud of. We feel we accomplished that and we hope our fans will enjoy the ride."

Tracklisting:

"Compelled To Consume"

"Corrupting Influence"

"Fatal Dependency"

"Focus"

"Surrounded From The Inside"

"Unreality"

"Litany Of Insincerity"

"Final Justice"

"The Supreme Sacrifice"

Frank Rini, the legendary vocalist for Icons Internal Bleeding during the mid 1990s, has rejoined the band for the majority of their US tour, underway now. Frank will be fronting Internal Bleeding through November 2nd.

October

18 - Laredo, TX - Ethos Bar

19 - Houston, TX - Acadia Bar

20 - New Orleans, LA - The Howlin' Wolf

21 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

24 - Virginia Beach, VA - Shakas

25 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

26 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland

27 - Manchester, NH - Bungalow

28 - Quebec, QC - Salle Multi

30 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Electriques

31 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks

November

1 - Detroit, MI - Harpos

3 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

4 - Mirriam, KS - Aftershock

6 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater

7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

9 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur Rocks

11 - Watsonville, CA - Appleton Bar and Grill