INTERNAL BLEEDING Streaming Entire Corrupting Influence Album Ahead Of Friday's Official Release
October 18, 2018, an hour ago
New York death metal pioneers, Internal Bleeding, will unleash their new album, Corrupting Influence, tomorrow. In advance of the release the group is streaming the record in its entirety today. Listen below.
The band commented, "We worked really hard on creating an album that is chock full of signature Internal Bleeding Riffs. It also contains a lot of surprise twists and turns that expand on our sound and take some songs to places we’ve never gone before. With the shadow of our lost brother Bill Tolley looming large over us, we had to make sure Corrupting Influence was something he would listen to and be proud of. We feel we accomplished that and we hope our fans will enjoy the ride."
Pre-orders:
Tracklisting:
"Compelled To Consume"
"Corrupting Influence"
"Fatal Dependency"
"Focus"
"Surrounded From The Inside"
"Unreality"
"Litany Of Insincerity"
"Final Justice"
"The Supreme Sacrifice"
Album stream:
"Focus" video:
Frank Rini, the legendary vocalist for Icons Internal Bleeding during the mid 1990s, has rejoined the band for the majority of their US tour, underway now. Frank will be fronting Internal Bleeding through November 2nd.
October
18 - Laredo, TX - Ethos Bar
19 - Houston, TX - Acadia Bar
20 - New Orleans, LA - The Howlin' Wolf
21 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
24 - Virginia Beach, VA - Shakas
25 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
26 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland
27 - Manchester, NH - Bungalow
28 - Quebec, QC - Salle Multi
30 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Electriques
31 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks
November
1 - Detroit, MI - Harpos
3 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
4 - Mirriam, KS - Aftershock
6 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater
7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
9 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur Rocks
11 - Watsonville, CA - Appleton Bar and Grill