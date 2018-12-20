INTERNAL BLEEDING To Headline Memorial Show Celebrating Life Of Unique Leader Records Founder ERIK LINDMARK

Internal Bleeding will headline a memorial show celebrating the life of Unique Leader founder and Deeds Of Flesh guitarist Erik Lindmark, who passed away last month following a battle with sclerosis, at Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn, NY on February 2nd. They will be joined by fellow Unique Leader artists Pyrexia, Cognitive, and Afterbirth with all proceeds from the show going toward his daughter Bella's fund.

Unique Leader commented, “We lost a very incredible person recently. Erik Lindmark was someone that all of us here at Unique Leader Records looked up to, and he left an incredible mark in the metal world and it’s amazing community.

"We have put together this memorial show for Erik with the help from our friends at Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn, NY and we’re very happy to have Internal Bleeding, Pyrexia, Cognitive, and Afterbirth as part of this special evening. All of the proceeds from this show will go towards Erik’s daughter’s Bella’s fund.

"Please join us on February 2nd, 2019 at Saint Vitus Bar as we celebrate the life of Erik R. Lindmark with all of his friends and some of his favorite bands!”

Internal Bleeding added, "Erik Lindmark was wholly committed to his bands, his label, and most of all his family. And we think there’s no better way to honor his towering legacy than by playing a raging show in his honor. We’re sure he’ll be enjoying it from wherever he is, and we hope that any money we can help raise will give his family some comfort in this difficult time."

A Gofundme has been set up to benefit Erik's daughter which can be viewed here.

More shows celebrating Erik Lindmark's life will be announced soon.