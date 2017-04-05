INTERNAL BLEEDING To Release “Final Justice” Single; Teaser Posted

Long-running New York death metal pioneers Internal Bleeding will unleash a brand new single later this month via Unique Leader Records. Titled "Final Justice," the track serves as a teaser from the band's forthcoming full-length, Corrupting Influence, an album that promises to continue where their last album, Imperium, left off.





"Final Justice" takes the patented Internal Bleeding sound into new, more intense levels. It's still filled with all the hooks, slams, and grooves you've come to expect from the band, but at the same time, it's more sophisticated, sharper, and focused than anything they're released previously. From a recording standpoint, the band focused on achieving a very "live" sound by eschewing the heavily edited, paint-by-numbers productions that are so prevalent today.



"We really focused on the basics," notes guitarist Chris McCarthy. "Just get on your instrument, beat the crap out of it, and try and nail it in one goddamn take."





"We wanted to bottle the live energy we're known for and try and get it on a recording," adds guitarist Chris Pervelis, "and hopefully we achieved that with this recording."

The single comes in advance of Internal Bleeding's impending live trek with Vader. The Strike Of The Empire US tour is set to commence on May 27th in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and will run through June 16th in New York City, New York, annihilating a total of twenty-one venues across the country. Additional support will be provided by Sacrificial Slaughter, Voices Of Ruin, and Micawber.

Dates:

May

27 - Ground Zero - Spartanburg, SC

28 - Brass Mug - Tampa, FL

29 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

30 - Siberia - New Orleans, LA

31 - Acadia - Houston, TX

June

1 - Curtain Club - Dallas, TX

3 - Blu Phoenix - Albuquerque, NM

4 - Club Red - Phoenix, AZ

5 - Malones - Santa Ana, CA

6 - Oakland Metro - Oakland, CA

7 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

8 - Las Vegas Death Fest - Las Vegas, NV

9 - Metro - Salt Lake City, UT

10 - Bluebird Theatre - Denver, CO

11 - Riot Room - Kansas City, MO

13 - High Noon Saloon - Madison, WI

14 - Reggies - Chicago, IL

16 - Webster Music Hall - New York City, NY