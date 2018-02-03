INTO ETERNITY Guitarist TIM ROTH Posts Vocal Cover Of HARLEQUIN Classic "Innocence"

February 3, 2018, 4 hours ago

Into Eternity guitarist Tim Roth has checked in with the following update:

"Hi there!! I can finally post this vocal cover I was asked to do by my new buddy Brad Wagner. This was out of my comfort zone, but now I'm so glad I did it. Thanks to Justin Bender for recording my vocals. Brad played every instrument and recorded the rest, which in itself is amazing, I think."

The track was recorded, mixed and mastered at Green Room Studios in Regina, Saskatchewan.
Musicians:

Tim Roth - vocals
Brad Wagner - drums, bass guitar, guitars, keyboards.

Check out Roth's rendition of the Into Eternity song "Sandstorm", which was recorded by Stu Block for the final 2011 single version.

Latest Reviews