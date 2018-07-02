INTO ETERNITY Premiere “Fringes Of Psychosis” Featuring Former MEGADETH Guitarist GLEN DROVER

It's been 10 years since Into Eternity unleashed 2008's The Incurable Tragedy on Century Media with former vocalist Stu Block now of Iced Earth. A decade later, it's a new era for the band with their new album The Sirens due out on August 3rd, which features founding member and guitarist Tim Roth with a new line-up that includes vocalist Amanda Keirnan (The Order of Chaos), guitarist Matt Cuthberston (Untimely Demise), bassist Troy Bleich (Planet Eater) and drummer Bryan James Newsbury (Culled/Death Toll Rising).

Borrowing from all aspects of heavy music to form the perfect blend of technicality, memorable songwriting, traditional heavy metal and the sheer savagery of metal’s extreme genres, Into Eternity's first single "Fringes Of Psychosis", streaming below. The track features guest guitar solo from ex-Megadeth guitarist Glenn Drover along with guest vocals from Chuck Labossiere (Psychotic Gardening/Eyam/Votov).

The band comments about the track:

"‘Fringes Of Psychosis’ is the first track off our long awaited release The Sirens. This track deals with the edge of one's sanity through life’s endless turmoil. Musically this song captures the classic music of early Into Eternity, reborn again with the soaring vocals of Amanda Kiernan, shredding guitar featuring Tim Roth and Matt Cuthbertson, the precise bass playing of Troy Bleich and the intense drumming of Bryan Newbury. Featured also on this track are a couple of guest solos by the mighty Glenn Drover (Megadeth/Testement) and guest demon low growls by our buddy Chuck Labossiere (Eyam/VOTOV)."

In additional news, Into Eternity will performing the album for the first time live at this year's Loud As Hell Festival in Drumheller, AB on August 5th.

Preorders for The Sirens can be found on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“The Sirens”

“Fringes Of Psychosis”

“Sandstorm”

“This Frozen Hell”

“Nowhere Near”

“Devoured By Sarcopenia”

“Fukushima”

“Scattering Of The Ashes Pt. 2”

“Fringes Of Psychosis”: