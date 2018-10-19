INTO ETERNITY Release "Sandstorm" Lyric Video

It's been 10 years since Into Eternity unleashed 2008's The Incurable Tragedy on Century Media with former vocalist Stu Block, now of Iced Earth. A decade later, it's a new era for the band with their new album The Sirens, which features founding member and guitarist Tim Roth with a new lineup that includes: vocalist Amanda Keirnan (The Order Of Chaos), guitarist Matt Cuthberston (Untimely Demise), bassist Troy Bleich (Planet Eater) and drummer Bryan James Newsbury (Culled).

Due out on M-Theory Audio on October 26th, The Sirens features guest appearances by: former vocalist Stu Block (now in Iced Earth), Cam Dixon (ex-Annihilator) and Glen Drover (ex-Megadeth) and sees Into Eternity firing on all cylinders. The album was co-produced, mixed and mastered by former guitarist Justin Bender, while longtime artist Mattias Noren (Evergrey, Epica, Kamelot) designed the cover and layout.

Guitarist Tim Roth comments: "'Sandstorm' was the second song written for The Sirens. Most of the other tracks are long epics, but 'Sandstorm' is a short, action-packed song that holds plenty of firepower. Amanda did a spectacular job on the vocal melody and even though this song has a nice groove, there are still a lot of blast beats, guitar harmonies, melodic bass playing and shredding solos to be heard. This track also features Rob Doherty (low growls) and Stu Block as guest vocalists, as well as Justin Bender on the outro guitar solo. The song's lyrics were inspired on May 2, 2011 after the USA shot and killed Osama Bin Laden during a covert mission."

Tracklisting:

“The Sirens”

“Fringes Of Psychosis”

“Sandstorm”

“This Frozen Hell”

“Nowhere Near”

“Devoured By Sarcopenia”

“Fukushima”

“Scattering Of The Ashes Pt. 2”

Physical pre-orders are available here, while a digital pre-order (which includes an instant download of “Fringes Of Psychosis”) is underway on Bandcamp.

“Fringes Of Psychosis”: