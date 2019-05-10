INTO ETERNITY - The Sirens Custom Wallet Inspired By Bassist's Early Tour "Duct Tape Wallets" Available

Canadian bashers Into Eternity have checked in with the following update:

"Many years ago early in IEs career, we toured non stop, regardless of our financial situations. This led to drastic measures at times to create income. One of those instances Troy (Bleich / bass) left for tour with barely a penny to his name. Looking for an opportunity he found a roll of thick, black duct tape. As the endless miles rolled by an idea took form. Using the materials around him, the gig posters at his disposal and the clear plastic from his bass string packs, he started creating duct tape wallets.

Seeing as he was also the main merch guy, he would see what he could sell. To his surprise the wallets easily sold and between every city, as the rest drove or slept, he toiled away with his wallets to put a little money in his. His effort earned him enough money to get through the tour and the rest is history!

Now 15+ years later, Troy is offering you once again a chance to buy another custom made IE wallet, but this time he has real wallets and a sexy engraver. Happy days indeed!

Please have a look and our latest creation, the IE Sirens Wallet!"

Check out the wallets via Into Eternity's official Facebook page here.

In a new interview with the Regina Leader Post, Into Eternity’s Tim Roth promises fans won’t have to wait another 10 years for the follow-up to 2018’s The Sirens.

“That’s what people are saying online, ‘Aw, it’s gonna take 10 more years,’” said Roth.

But “it’s all happening as we speak right now. We have so many songs and so many riffs, so many lyrics — pages and pages of lyrics. So really, it’s a matter of getting the band together.”

His band has not found superstardom, but “I think everything worked out just perfect,” said Roth.

“I would never say, ‘Well, hey, we should be bigger’ or anything. We have fans all over the world that just are so passionate.”

It’s an honour to connect with people through their music, he said.

“(People who were) on the edge of suicide said that our music has somehow helped them and that is just really shocking to hear, like these heartfelt messages. And also just musicians saying how much of an influence we were to them and how we were their first show.”

It's been 10 years since Into Eternity unleashed 2008's The Incurable Tragedy on Century Media with former vocalist Stu Block, now of Iced Earth. A decade later, it's a new era for the band with their new album The Sirens, which features founding member and guitarist Tim Roth with a new lineup that includes: vocalist Amanda Keirnan (The Order Of Chaos), guitarist Matt Cuthberston (Untimely Demise), bassist Troy Bleich (Planet Eater) and drummer Bryan James Newsbury (Culled).

The Sirens features guest appearances by: former vocalist Stu Block (now in Iced Earth), Cam Dixon (ex-Annihilator) and Glen Drover (ex-Megadeth) and sees Into Eternity firing on all cylinders. The album was co-produced, mixed and mastered by former guitarist Justin Bender, while longtime artist Mattias Noren (Evergrey, Epica, Kamelot) designed the cover and layout.