INTO ETERNITY - Vinyl Reissues Of Two Classic Albums Sell Out On Release Date; Second Pressing Available For Pre-Order

Following the success of Into Eternity's acclaimed 2018 comeback album, The Sirens, M-Theory Audio honoured the band's continued legacy by reissuing two of their most significant albums on August 14th. The group's 1999 self-titled debut, originally self-released, has never been properly released in North America until now. In addition to its first-ever LP release - a limited-edition (300 copies) pressing on gray haze colored vinyl - the album was also be issued on CD. Both formats include newly-written liner notes by Roth and two of his former bandmates, as well as three bonus track demos.

M-Theory Audio has checked in with the following update:

"The demand for the Into Eternity vinyl reissues caught us by surprise and the first pressing sold out by release date. Some copies are still available in stores, so grab those if you find them. In the meantime, we had to place another run but opted to change the colors, so pre-order for second pressing available now at our US webstore here and the band's Bandcamp. Coming soon to EU webstore."