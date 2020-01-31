INTO ETERNITY Vocalist AMANDA KIERNAN Recording Solo Album - "I've Never Felt So Nervous In The Studio Before"

Into Eternity / The Order Of Chaos vocalist Amanda Kiernan has checked in with the following update:

"I've wanted to record solo stuff for probably more than 15 years. Today (January 26th) is a very special day for me, and I could not do it without all my family and friends. Especially Nathan Kidd, my best friend and producer... you have no idea how much this means to me. You are making my dream become reality today. I've never felt so nervous in the studio before."

She followed it up with an additional comment:

"Everyone's so excited to hear my solo stuff, which is so wonderful. Thank you, but I warn you, it's nothing like this so enjoy this metal..."

The new single from The Order Of Chaos, "Breakpoint", is available for purchase via Bandcamp and we have limited copies of the new album available for purchase. Message us if you are interested."

Maniacal tracklist:

"Breakpoint"

"Maniacal"

"Believe In The Demon"

"Silver Lining"

"Dangerous Games"

"Twist Of Fate"

"The Eve Of Destruction"

"Ride The Low"

"Storms On Horizon"

"The Downfall Of Belief"

The Order Of Chaos:

John Simon Fallon - Guitars

Amanda Kiernan - Vocals

Jonathan Webster - Drums

John Saturley - Guitars

Slava Fedossenko - Bass

Photo by Dale Plett