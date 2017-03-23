INTO THE FIRE Release “From The Medicine” Lyric Video

American hard rock band Into The Fire, featuring vocalist Bryan Scott (The Union Underground), bassist Tim King (SOiL), guitarist Adam Zadel (SOiL), and Will Hunt (Evanescence), have just released a lyric video for their new single, "From The Medicine”.

"From The Medicine" comes from Into The Fire’s debut EP and is a follow-up to the single and video, "Spit You Out”. The group is currently working the new single to radio and plans to record more material and make touring plans for later in 2017.

Into The Fire's debut EP was released September 22nd, 2016, via Pavement Entertainment and was engineered, produced, and mixed by Bryan W. Scott and mastered by James Murphy. The result can be best described as a raw and stripped down rock sound with modern elements. The digital EP bundle, containing three tracks and a bonus video, is available at digital and streaming outlets everywhere.