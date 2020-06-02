INTRONAUT Featured In New "Bus Invaders" Episode; Video

June 2, 2020, an hour ago

news heavy metal intronaut

This new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Bus Invaders, takes you inside the touring vehicle of metal band, Intronaut. Watch below:

Intronaut released their sixth full-length, Fluid Existential Inversions, back in February via Metal Blade Records. The album can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Procurement Of The Victuals"
"Cubensis"
"The Cull"
"Contrapasso"
"Speaking Of Orbs"
"Tripolar"
"Check Your Misfortune"
"Pangloss"
"Sour Everythings"

"Speaking Of Orbs" video:

"Cubensis" video:



