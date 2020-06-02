INTRONAUT Featured In New "Bus Invaders" Episode; Video
June 2, 2020, an hour ago
This new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Bus Invaders, takes you inside the touring vehicle of metal band, Intronaut. Watch below:
Intronaut released their sixth full-length, Fluid Existential Inversions, back in February via Metal Blade Records. The album can be ordered here.
Tracklisting:
"Procurement Of The Victuals"
"Cubensis"
"The Cull"
"Contrapasso"
"Speaking Of Orbs"
"Tripolar"
"Check Your Misfortune"
"Pangloss"
"Sour Everythings"
"Speaking Of Orbs" video:
"Cubensis" video: