INTRONAUT Featured In New "Bus Invaders" Episode; Video

This new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Bus Invaders, takes you inside the touring vehicle of metal band, Intronaut. Watch below:

Intronaut released their sixth full-length, Fluid Existential Inversions, back in February via Metal Blade Records. The album can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Procurement Of The Victuals"

"Cubensis"

"The Cull"

"Contrapasso"

"Speaking Of Orbs"

"Tripolar"

"Check Your Misfortune"

"Pangloss"

"Sour Everythings"

"Speaking Of Orbs" video:

"Cubensis" video: