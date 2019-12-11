INTRONAUT To Release Fluid Existential Inversions Album In February; "Cubensis" Music Video Streaming

On February 28, Intronaut will release their sixth full-length, Fluid Existential Inversions, via Metal Blade Records - which features some of the most dramatic and epic sounds of their career.

"We pushed ourselves to be bigger and better, musically speaking, and to me that's the essence of progressive music," states guitarist/vocalist Sacha Dunable. "On this album, there are drums played in ways I've never heard before. There are synths used in contexts I've never heard before. Intronaut has the most unique bass player in all of heavy metal as far as I'm concerned, and I even practiced guitar to get myself out of my comfort zone. So I think we progressed and made the best album ever."

For a preview of Fluid Existential Inversions, a video for the first single, "Cubensis", can be viewed below.

The album can be pre-ordered here in the following formats:

- digipak-CD

- opaque evergreen vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 1000 copies)

- blue watercolor vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- green watercolor vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- light blue vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- mint green vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- red / blue marbled vinyl (EU Shop exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

* exclusive bundles with shirts, plus digital options are also available!

It's been a five-year gap since 2015's The Direction Of Last Things, the longest between any two Intronaut records, but with good reason.

"Some of this music was written within a week of the last record being released, and we originally wanted to get into the studio to make this album back in early 2017, but I think the band was kind of burnt out, and I personally was definitely burnt out, and we decided to take a year off before committing to a new album and the touring stuff that comes with it. After a little time off, I kept writing on my own and I realized I love making this music whether we're an active band or not."

A change in the unit's ranks set things back another year, but soon enough, they were back on track. The addition of drummer Alex Rudinger (The Faceless, Whitechapel) to the Intronaut lineup definitely played a key part in how the record came together, Dunable praising his obsessive work ethic and a "dedication to his craft like I've never seen before." With all the players in place, it was a case of getting down to work and creating the ultimate Intronaut album - which features keyboards for the first time in the band's history.

When it came time to record Fluid Existential Inversions, Intronaut once again teamed up with producer Josh Newell and spent a month locked in the studio with him. They invited previous collaborator Ben Sharp - aka Cloudkicker - to be a part of the process, penning one of the main riffs of closer "Sour Everythings" and playing some guitar on both that track and "The Cull". When it came to mixing the record, the band reached out to Kurt Ballou (Converge, High On Fire), resulting in a unique finished product that stands apart from their catalogue.

Fluid Existential Inversions tracklisting:

"Procurement Of The Victuals"

"Cubensis"

"The Cull"

"Contrapasso"

"Speaking Of Orbs"

"Tripolar"

"Check Your Misfortune"

"Pangloss"

"Sour Everythings"

"Cubensis" video:

Just before Fluid Existential Inversions' release, Intronaut will kick off a North American tour with Cult Of Luna and Emma Ruth Rundle. LA fans can also catch the band this Friday at Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest: Los Angeles. See below for all dates.

December

13 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory *Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest

February (with Cult Of Luna, Emma Ruth Rundle)

21 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction *

22 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red *

23 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad *

25 - Dallas, TX - Trees

26 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

28 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

29 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

March (with Cult Of Luna, Emma Ruth Rundle)

1 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

2 - Montreal, QC - Corona

3 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

4 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

5 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

6 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

9 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

11 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

* - Intronaut only