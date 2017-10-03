INVERTED SERENITY – As Spectres Wither Streaming In Full Ahead Of Release

Winnipeg, Manitoba-based progressive death / technical metal outfit Inverted Serenity have been actively pursuing an eclectic and ambitious death metal sound all their own for many years now. On October 6th, the group will officially release their third full-length, As Spectres Wither. The album will strongly appeal to fans of Beyond Creation, Decrepit Birth, Decapitated, and Death. Check out a full album stream below:

As Spectres Wither tracklisting:

“Dead Dialectics”

“Mitral Genesis”

“We Who Wander”

“Cornerstones”

“Paragon”

“Mechanical Gods”

“Grave”

“Lunar Cradle”

“Mountains Of Stoke” (Hidden Track)