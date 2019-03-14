INVICTA Announce Tour Dates With ULTRA-VIOLENCE; New Album, Halls Of Extinction, Due In May

Kitchener’s Invicta strikes out on a thrash attack across Canada this spring in support of Italy’s Ultra-Violence. Heavy and violent, yet catchy and melodic Invicta has been ripping up stages since their inception in 2017 and is excited to punch the audiences in the face with a thrash metal fist.

This tour will coincide with the May 3rd release of Halls Of Extinction, the band's second release and first full-length that boasts eight blistering songs of fury. With a more refined and mature sound, it is more thought-out than its predecessor (2018’s EP The Executioner) in terms of technicality theory and arrangement. The album flows well, is easy to listen to but still packs a very large punch!



Vocalist / guitarist Kyle Edissi adds: “We think that the fans will really dig this album. We think if someone was a fan of The Executioner, then Halls of Extinction will really hit the spot for them. The album is a fast, aggressive, in your face style of thrash / death metal with lots of melodies intertwined to make for a unique style of metal, that is not only unique but still accessible to listeners and fans of wide varieties of metal.”

Metal fans of all sorts, especially fans of Kreator, Exodus, Deicide, Kalmah, and Children Of Bodom can find themselves headbanging along with Invicta on the following dates with Ultra-Violence listed below.

May

2 - Montreal, QC - La Vitrola

3 - Ottawa, ON - Dominion Tavern

4 - Kitchener, ON - Boathouse

5 - St. Catharines, ON - The Warehouse

7 - Sudbury, ON - The Asylum

9 - Thunder Bay, ON - Black Pirate Pub

11 - Saskatoon, SK - Black Cat Tavern

12 - Edmonton, AB - Rendezvous

13 - Nelson, BC - The Royal

14 - Kelowna, BC - Munnin’s Post

15 - Vancouver, BC - Astoria

17 - Calgary, AB - Verns

18 - Regina, SK - Cloud 9

22 - Toronto, ON - Cherry Cola's

23 - London, ON - Old East 765

24 - Windsor, ON - Dominion House

25 - Guelph, ON - Dstrct

Halls Of Extinction artwork and tracklisting:

"Terminal Brutality"

"Sacred Scourge"

"Halls Of Extinction"

"None But Ash"

"Eye Of Destruction"

"Dark Side"

"Infinite Aggression"

"The Rapture"

For further details, visit Invicta on Facebook.