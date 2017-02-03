INVIDIA Featuring FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, IN THIS MOMENT, SKINLAB Members Premier “Feed The Fire” Music Video

Invidia, featuring members of Five Finger Death Punch, In This Moment and Skinlab, have released a video for the single “Feed The Fire”, featured on the band’s debut album, As The Sun Sleeps, out via SPV on March 31st. The clip can be found below.

As The Sun Sleeps was produced by Logan Mader (ex-Machine Head). Album artwork and tracklisting below.

Tracklisting:

“Now Or Never”

“Making My Amends”

“Feed The Fire”

“Rotten”

“Marching Dead”

“Smell The Kill”

“Til Death”

“Step Up”

“Truth In The Sky”

“The Other Side”

“As The Sun Sleeps”

“Feed The Fire” video:

Invidia lineup:

Matt Snell (Five Finger Death Punch) - Bass

Travis Johnson (In This Moment) - Vocals

Brian Jackson (Skinlab) - Guitar

Darren Badorine - Drums

Marcos Medina (Skinlab) - Guitar