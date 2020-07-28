INVIDIA Release Lyric Video For "The Other Side" Single Feat. GEMINI SYNDROME's Aaron Nordstrom

July 28, 2020, 21 minutes ago

news heavy metal invidia

INVIDIA Release Lyric Video For "The Other Side" Single Feat. GEMINI SYNDROME's Aaron Nordstrom

Las Vegas-based heavy metal band, Invidia, have released their impactful lyric video for the single "The Other Side". The song features guest vocalist Aaron Nordstrom of Gemini Syndrome.

"With everything that has gone on with recent events, I feel this song has even a stronger meaning than the day I wrote it, love prevails," says Travis Johnson.

Invidia is an American heavy metal band from Las Vegas, Nevada, consisting of Brian Jackson formerly of Skinlab on lead guitar, Matt Snell formerly of Five Finger Death Punch on bass, Marcos Medina Rivera of Skinlab on rhythm guitar, Darren Badorine of Six Ounce Gloves on drums, and Travis Johnson of In This Moment on lead vocals.

(Photo - Fred Morledge)



Featured Audio

PRIMAL FEAR – “I Am Alive” (Nuclear Blast)

PRIMAL FEAR – “I Am Alive” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

MORS SUBITA Launch “Sick”

MORS SUBITA Launch “Sick”

Latest Reviews