IRA BLACK, CRAIG LOCICERO, BRIAN O'CONNOR Perform With Their Sons At Sacramento All-Star Jam; Video

Last Friday night (September 27) in Sacramento, CA, an all star line-up of Northern California thrash metal players performed a covers set with their sons and other young artists.

The all-stars included:

• Ira Black (Dark Sky Choir, I Am Morbid,Vicious Rumors, Lizzy Borden, Metal Church)

• Steve Smyth (One Machine, Forbidden, Testament, Nevermore)

• Craig Locicero (Dress The Dead, Forbidden)

• Greg Christian (Trauma, Testament)

• Joe Fraulob (Trauma, Deconstruct, Danzig)

• Brad Lang (Burning Rain, Y&T)

• Matt Camacho (Forbidden)

• Michael Frowein “Fro” (Frank Hannon, Lynch Mob)

• Kris Gustofson (Trauma, Dublin Death Squad)

• Noe Luna (Imagika, Niviane)

• Brian O'connor (Vicious Rumors, Confearacy, Deadlands)

• Norman L Skinner III (Imagika, Niviane)

And included:

• Ira Black’s three sons - 20 year old guitarist Ira Black IV (Seizure), 17 year old singer Nicky Waggoner (Divine Annihilation), 15 year old drummer Austin Waggoner (Divine Annihilation)

• Craig Lociciero’s 15 year old son, drummer Dominick Lociciero (3D Storm)

• Brian O’Connor’s 16 year old son, bassist Kyle O’Connor

The jam also included other young artists, including singer Joey Love, Ezra Behrens and Matthew Perez.

The event was hosted by Ultimate Jam Night’s Jessica Chase, guitarist Ira Black and local Sacramento promoter Tina Mattis.

Highlight performances included Metallica’s "Seek And Destroy" with three members of Forbidden (Craig LoCicero, Steve Smyth and Matt Camacho) performing with LoCicero’s 16 year old son, drummer Dominick LoCicero; and Vicious Rumors “Don’t Wait For Me” with three former members of Vicious Rumors (Brian O’Connor, Ira Black and Steve Smyth) performed with O’Connor’s 16 year old son bassist Kyle O’Connor. Ira Black’s sons joined him for Motörhead’s "Ace Of Spades" and Pantera’s "Walk".

Watch footage from the night below: