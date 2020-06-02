IRA SOKOLOFF Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications; Music Merchandising Pioneer Worked With IRON MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST, MÖTLEY CRÜE, BON JOVI

Music merchandising icon, Ira Sokoloff, passed away May 28 due to complications from COVID-19, reports License Global.

Sokoloff passed away at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, NJ. He is survived by his sister Marlene (and husband, Allen) Shaklan; his children: Adam Sokoloff, Shara (and husband, Harry) Cunningham, Ari (and husband, David) Arnone; grandchildren: Jessica (and husband, Tom) Dortch, Samantha, Max, Milly, Oliver, Eva Grace and Levi; nephews: Steven (and wife, Hana) Shaklan and Daniel (and wife, Jennifer) Shaklan and many friends.

As a pioneer and originator of music merchandising, Sokoloff co-founded the Great Southern Company, considered one of the most innovative and successful concert merchandising agencies in the US. Over the course of his career, he worked with clients including Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Cher, Depeche Mode, Duran Duran, INXS, Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Mötley Crüe, The Police and ZZ Top.

A celebration of his life is planned for a later date. Donations in memory of Sokoloff may be made to The Palliative Care Program at The Cooper Foundation. If you would like to donate, please visit Foundation.Cooperhealth.org.