Iran’s JUPITERIUM Release “1984” Lyric Video Featuring EPICA, WOLF, Ex-AMORPHIS Members

Perhaps Iran is a country you mostly know for oil, Persian cats and carpets and recently, nuclear arguments. But don't be surprised to find out that heavy metal is alive in Iran and there are lots of active bands, one of them being Jupiterium. This is a new sci-fi melodic metal project formed by Mohsen 'Stargazer' Fayazi and Ehsan Imani.

Today, Jupiterium has launched a new lyric video for the song '1984' which features Mark Jansen (Epica), Niklas Stålvind (Wolf, The Doomsday Kingdom) and Niclas Etelävuori (ex- Amorphis, Kyyria). The video can be seen below:

Wolf's frontman Niklas Stålvind commented: "The song has something to tell us, and I felt I really connected with it as soon as I heard it. Sadly, the lyrics are very valid these days. But hey, if you don't care about the deeper meaning, you can still enjoy the music and BANG YOUR HEAD to it!

“I hope that as many people as possible help out in spreading the song and support the guys behind it. Your support will mean more than you think. I feel honoured to have a chance to help out with vocals for this song. Respect!"

"Jupiterium must be one of the most unexpected projects I have ever worked" stated Niclas Etelävuori who left AMorphis recently after 17 years of success and who has also worked with Moonspell during his career. "It’s the first metal band I ever heard of coming from Iran and their song 1984 totally kicks ass! It is proof that metal is global and can come from anywhere and even if you have to struggle to practice your art, if it’s in your heart everything is possible. Jupiterium is probably the most positive news I have heard from the Middle East in my lifetime. Keep it up & turn it up! "

Epica mastermind, Mark Jansen expressed: "A song with a great drive and catchy melodies. I'm sure many people will enjoy this track!"

Mohsen who is also a metal music journalist stated the following on the Jupiterium's current work: "1984 was actually the first song that Ehsan and I wrote and it was about a year ago. At the beginning, we were not serious about forming a band and we just wanted to create a couple of songs. But later when we received positive reactions from our friends, we changed the plan. We have a few songs ready and completed and we are working on more, so hopefully we will have a full studio album to release the next year.

In 21st century I believe we will survive together or we all will fall. The age of local issues are done, its global issues now and it's getting worse and worse. That's why our lyrics are very dark and the music is heavy."