Iraq’s DARK PHANTOM Release Nation Of Dogs Debut

DeFox Records and Invincible Records have announced the debut album of death metal band from Iraq, Dark Phantom.

The album titled Nation Of Dogs contains ten songs in vein of melodic death metal. The digital release is now available on every worldwide webstores like iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, Deezer, Google Music, and more.

Dark Phantom’s idea began in Kirkuk, Iraq late in 2007. The impression was to reach their dreams in western music and to express the inferior circumstances in the city, and explain it to the universe.

In 2008, the band was able to start up again and started rehearsal, despite all the dangers. Death was a consequence of being caught playing this music in an Al Qaeda controlled situation. It was a volatile situation.

Dark Phantom could then hardly compose their first song, before there was a decline in the band's musical direction. They turned to cover songs, and, at the same time, worked on original music.

In 2011, the band played their first concert in the city of Kirkuk. It was unforeseen, that under the same circumstances (volatile aggression, anti-metal music “laws”, etc.) a crowd came to see them and news of the event rocked the small city.

After the band reputation was spread in the area, exactly in 2013 they started getting invitations to perform live concerts in different cities and indeed they responded, making three successful concerts in three different cities.

In 2016 finally the band began a negotiation with an international label (DeFox Records) which has led to the launch of Nation Of Dogs in the world and spread Dark Phantom to Western metallers and in the music market.

Tracklisting:

“Dark Ages”

“New Gospel”

“Nation Of Dogs”

“Judgment Call”

“Unholy Alliance”

“O! Holocaust”

“Atomosphere”

“Confess”

“On The Brink Of Terror”

“State Of War”

“Nation Of Dogs” video: