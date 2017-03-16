Ireland’s MIRRORS OF OBSIDIAN To Release Sophomore Album In May; Video Trailer Streaming

Irish extreme progressive metal act, Mirrors Of Obsidian, will release their second album, From One Form, on May 10th. A video trailer for the upcoming release can be found below.

The eight-track album, recorded by the band at their own Dublin-based Megatech Studios, was mixed by guitarist Eoin Ennis and Mastered by Mick Kenney of Anaal Nathrakh.

Singer Ciaran Ennis has described the sound of the album as, "fast and aggressive modern metal with progressive elements".

There have been two singles released from the album so far, "Neutral Disease" and "The Core", both of which are available to download free from the band's Bandcamp page. Pre-orders for the album will be made available shortly so fans should keep an eye on the bands website for updates.

(Photo - Mirrors Of Obsidian Facebook)