Ireland’s RAVENLIGHT Announce Debut EP End Of The World

Northern Ireland based power metal band Ravenlight have announced their debut EP End Of The World will be released worldwide on September 28th following their debut single “Where The Stars Grow”.

Guitarist John Connor says ""The End of the World" is definitely a special release for us, it is always a nervous time launching a new band and making a good first impression, but we couldn't be happier with the collection of songs we have prepared for the EP, it showcases a wide range of styles and moods which make Ravenlight what it is"

To mark the occasion, Ravenlight are also streaming their brand-new single from the EP called “The Wild Hunt”. Preorder the EP on Bandcamp.

Ravenlight was formed in January 2018 with members Rebecca Feeney on vocals and John Connor (ex-Selene) handling all instruments.

Tracklisting:

“Words Unspoken”

“The Wild Hunt”

“End Of The World”

“Where The Stars Grow”

“The Wild Hunt”:

End of The World (EP) by RavenLight

“Where The Stars Grow”: