IRIST - Order Of The Mind Album Details Revealed; Band Introduction Video Streaming

A few weeks back, Georgian metal quintet, Irist, dropped a new single, “Burning Sage”, on an unsuspecting metal world and in its wake left the scene buzzing about one of the South’s most exciting bands to come along in years. In a new video released by the band, they’ve invited fans into their world to find out a little more about them and the nature of their sound. Meet the band below:

In case it was missed, watch the video for “Burning Sage” below.

The framework for Irist began in the summer of 2015 when South American born friends Pablo Davila (guitar) and Bruno Segovia (bass) conspired on a dream of finding success in music outside their native lands as iconic metal band Sepultura had done decades before. After relocating from their homelands to Atlanta, the duo brought on Adam Mitchell (guitar) and Jason Belisha (drums) and began writing music. After the addition of vocalist Rodrigo Carvalho, the group’s creative cohesion and songwriting improved immensely and Irist was officially born.

On Order Of The Mind, Irist’s skillful songwriting is jaw-droppingly impressive, and although only together for a relatively short period of time, they sound years ahead of a “debut” record and more like a well-seasoned band in the prime of their career. While there are vestiges of the group’s pan-South American heritage (from Andean music to Sepultura) throughout Order Of The Mind, the band’s collective influences come from all parts of the heavy spectrum. From The Melvins, Ratos de Porão, and Alice in Chains to The Dillinger Escape Plan, Soundgarden, and Converge, Irist fold in, twist fervently, and scorch their faves until they’re decidedly protean and uniquely a product of the fivesome’s songwriting prowess. In many respects, Order Of The Mind is itinerant, introspective, portentous, indefatigable in its attack, but that’s not all it is either. Irist’s angst-powered thrusts are distinctly advanced utilizing opposing forces, textures, and layers, so no single sonic model fits perfectly.

Order Of The Mind was engineered, produced, and mixed by Lewis Johns at the Ranch Production House in Southampton, UK and mastered by Grammy Award-winning engineer Ted Jensen (Metallica, Mastodon) at Sterling Sound.

Pre-order your copy of Order Of The Mind here. Pre-save the album on Spotify here.

Order Of The Mind tracklisting:

“Eons“

“Burning Sage“

“Severed“

“Creation“

“Dead Prayers“

“Insurrection“

“Order Of The Mind“

“Harvester“

“The Well“

“Nerve“

“Burning Sage” video:

(Photo - Susy Irais Reyes)