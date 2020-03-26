IRIST's Order Of The Mind - About The Album Part 1; Video Trailer

Breakout Southern metal band, Irist, will release their debut album, Order Of The Mind, tomorrow (Friday, March 27) via Nuclear Blast. The band discuss the making of their debut in a new multi-part series. Watch Part 1 below:

Pre-order your copy of Order Of The Mind here. Pre-save the album on Spotify here.

Order Of The Mind tracklisting:

“Eons“

“Burning Sage“

“Severed“

“Creation“

“Dead Prayers“

“Insurrection“

“Order Of The Mind“

“Harvester“

“The Well“

“Nerve"

"Creation" video:

“Severed” visualizer:

“Burning Sage” video:

Meet the band below:

(Photo - Susy Irais Reyes)