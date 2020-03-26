IRIST's Order Of The Mind - About The Album Part 1; Video Trailer
March 26, 2020, an hour ago
Breakout Southern metal band, Irist, will release their debut album, Order Of The Mind, tomorrow (Friday, March 27) via Nuclear Blast. The band discuss the making of their debut in a new multi-part series. Watch Part 1 below:
Order Of The Mind tracklisting:
“Eons“
“Burning Sage“
“Severed“
“Creation“
“Dead Prayers“
“Insurrection“
“Order Of The Mind“
“Harvester“
“The Well“
“Nerve"
"Creation" video:
“Severed” visualizer:
“Burning Sage” video:
