IRIST's Order Of The Mind - About The Album Part 2; Video Trailer
April 2, 2020, 41 minutes ago
Breakout Southern metal band, Irist, recently release their debut album, Order Of The Mind, via Nuclear Blast. The band are discussing the making of their debut in a new multi-part series, with Part 2 now available. Watch two segments below:
Part 1:
Part 2:
Order Of The Mind tracklisting:
“Eons“
“Burning Sage“
“Severed“
“Creation“
“Dead Prayers“
“Insurrection“
“Order Of The Mind“
“Harvester“
“The Well“
“Nerve"
"Creation" video:
“Severed” visualizer:
“Burning Sage” video:
Meet the band below:
(Photo - Susy Irais Reyes)