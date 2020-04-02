IRIST's Order Of The Mind - About The Album Part 2; Video Trailer

Breakout Southern metal band, Irist, recently release their debut album, Order Of The Mind, via Nuclear Blast. The band are discussing the making of their debut in a new multi-part series, with Part 2 now available. Watch two segments below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Order your copy of Order Of The Mind here.

Order Of The Mind tracklisting:

“Eons“
“Burning Sage“
“Severed“
“Creation“
“Dead Prayers“
“Insurrection“
“Order Of The Mind“
“Harvester“
“The Well“
“Nerve"

"Creation" video:

“Severed” visualizer:

“Burning Sage” video:

Meet the band below:

(Photo - Susy Irais Reyes)



