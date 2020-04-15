IRIST's Order Of The Mind - About The Album Part 4; Video
April 15, 2020
Breakout Southern metal band, Irist, recently released their debut album, Order Of The Mind, via Nuclear Blast. The band are discussing the making of their debut in a new multi-part series, with Part 4 now available. Watch four segments below:
Part 1:
Part 2:
Part 3:
Part 4:
Order your copy of Order Of The Mind here.
Order Of The Mind tracklisting:
"Eons"
"Burning Sage"
"Severed"
"Creation"
"Dead Prayers"
"Insurrection"
"Order Of The Mind"
"Harvester"
"The Well"
"Nerve"
"Creation" video:
"Severed” visualizer:
"Burning Sage” video:
Meet the band below:
(Photo - Susy Irais Reyes)