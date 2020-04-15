IRIST's Order Of The Mind - About The Album Part 4; Video

Breakout Southern metal band, Irist, recently released their debut album, Order Of The Mind, via Nuclear Blast. The band are discussing the making of their debut in a new multi-part series, with Part 4 now available. Watch four segments below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Order Of The Mind tracklisting:

"Eons"

"Burning Sage"

"Severed"

"Creation"

"Dead Prayers"

"Insurrection"

"Order Of The Mind"

"Harvester"

"The Well"

"Nerve"

"Creation" video:

"Severed” visualizer:

"Burning Sage” video:

Meet the band below:

(Photo - Susy Irais Reyes)