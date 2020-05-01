IRIST’s Order Of The Mind – About The Album Part 4 Streaming

May 1, 2020, an hour ago

news heavy metal irist

Breakout Southern metal band, Irist, recently released their debut album, Order Of The Mind, via Nuclear Blast. The band are discussing the making of their debut in a new multi-part series, with Part 6 now available. Watch the six segments below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Part 5:

Part 6:

Order your copy of Order Of The Mind here.

Order Of The Mind tracklisting:

"Eons"
"Burning Sage"
"Severed"
"Creation"
"Dead Prayers"
"Insurrection"
"Order Of The Mind"
"Harvester"
"The Well"
"Nerve"

"Creation" video:

"Severed” visualizer:

"Burning Sage” video:

Meet the band below:

(Photo - Susy Irais Reyes)



