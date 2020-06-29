IRON ANGEL Reveal Emerald Eyes Artwork, Tracklisting

German speed metal band Iron Angel returns this year with their fourth studio album Emerald Eyes, which is set for release in October of 2020 by Mighty Music.

The follow-up to their 2018 comeback album Hellbound, sees the band maturing and refining their sound without compromising intensity and aggression, quite the contrary. The new release brings back a lot of the thrashiness, that has been somewhat absent from anything the band has done since their 1985 debut Hellish Crossfire. On the other hand, the songwriting, the performances, and the overall package, everything has reached a new level in quality and with it’s clear (though not sterile) production, the band sounds fresh, hungry, and energetic.

"We wanted to improve in every way possible," says drummer Maximilian Behr. "On one hand we wanted to even further go back to the sound of Hellish Crossfire, but on the other hand we also wanted to play to our own strengths, rather than the ones of others and I think we really managed to do that. With Emerald Eyes we married the past with the present at last and now we set our eyes onto the future."

Emerald Eyes will be released in digital, CD, and vinyl formats by Mighty Music on October 2nd. The cover art and tracklisting can be seen below.

"Sacred Slaughter"

"Descend"

"Sands Of Time"

"Demons"

"What We're Living For"

"Emerald Eyes"

"Fiery Winds Of Death"

"Sacrificed"

"Bridges Are Burning"

"Heaven In Red"

"Dark Sorcery"

"Sands Of Time" video: