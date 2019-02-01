IRON FIRE Release “Beyond The Void” Single, Lyric Video

Danish power metal veterans Iron Fire have released a lyric video for the title track from forthcoming album Beyond The Void, due out on March 8th via Crime Records.

How do you top great power metal albums like Voyage Of The Damned and Among The Dead? Well, the answer from Iron Fire is to keep the focus on songwriting straight, keep the approach real and speak straight from the beating metal heart. Beyond The Void is, therefore, nothing but an honest in your face metal album, filled with blistering power metal songs that meld traditional melodic heavy metal with hard-hitting power trash. This melting pot of heavy metal madness is mixed and mastered by legendary producer Tue Madsen (The Haunted, Dark Tranquillity, Madball etc.).

Beyond The Void is an album spanning a musical range from Testament to Judas Priest to Helloween and beyond. Fans of good heavy metal songwriting should give this new creation a spin.

The album's first single, the title track, will be available on February 1st as a digital single and lyric video.

Tracklisting:

Intro

"Beyond The Void"

"Final Warning"

"Cold Chains Of The North"

"Wrong Turn"

"Bones And Gasoline"

"Old Habits Die Hard"

"Judgement Day"

"To Hell And Back"

"One More Bullet"

"The Devils Path"

"Out Of Nowhere"

"Beyond The Void" lyric video:

Lineup:

Martin Steene - Vocals & Bass

Kirk Backarach - Guitar

Gunnar Olsen - Drums