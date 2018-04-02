IRON FIRE To Release Dawn Of Creation: Twentieth Anniversary Collection In May

Long-Running Copenhagen-based power metallers Iron Fire have announced the May 4 release of double-CD Dawn Of Creation: Twentieth Anniversary on Crime Records. The album, which includes a special collection of demos, live tracks, covers, and three new songs, will be available on double-CD Digipack CD and digital formats. The label released the following statement concerning the forthcoming historical metal document:

"So now it's been twenty years since five young guys from the Danish country side decided that power metal should be the first step on their quest to glory. The name Iron Fire came up and carved in stone that these Danes meant to be real, and despite their young age, forge catchy power metal rooted in the classics of Helloween and Running Wild. As the journey continued, ups and downs turned and reformed the band into the trio of today. And now that trio is looking back, and in their wish to celebrate 20 years of power metal, a selection of demo songs has found its way to a double album. Along with three brand new songs Iron Fire provides old songs in the original pre-album versions as well as previously unreleased material. This is the raw and pure, from the heart of Iron Fire. Enjoy!"





Tracklist:

Disc 1

‘Dawn Of Creation’

‘Redux (Coming Home)’

‘The Other Side’

‘A Token Of My Hatred’ (Cover)

‘King At Any Cost’ (Demo)

‘This Kids’ (Cover)

‘Kill For Metal’ (Live)

‘Slaughter Of Souls’ (Live)

‘Final Odyssey’ (Live)

‘Among The Dead’ (Demo)

‘Tornado Of Sickness’ (Demo)

‘Still Alive’ (Demo)

‘My Awakening’ (Demo)

‘Enter Oblivion’ (Demo)

Disc 2

‘Thunderstorm’ (Demo)

‘Glory To The King’ (Demo)

‘Defender Of The Ring’ (Demo)

‘Prophecy Of Pain’ (Demo)

‘Flames Of Revenge’ (Demo)

‘Millennium Warriors’ (Demo)

‘Black Heart’ (Demo)

‘Vengeance From Hell’ (Demo)

‘Days Of Tragedy’ (Demo)

‘Fire God’ (Demo)

‘From The North’ (Demo)

‘Hall Of Heroes’ (Demo)

‘Brothers United’ (Demo)

‘Jerusalem’ (Demo)

Pre-orders for Dawn of Creation: Twentieth Anniversary will be available April 6, along with the release of a lyric video and digital single. Those pre-ordering the album will be rewarded with an official bootleg live recording of Iron Fire’s 2007 Stuttgart show. Digital Download will be available for pre-order at iTunes on the same day here.

Pre-order Bonus CD tracklisting:

‘Intro - Blade of Triumph’

‘Bridges Will Burn’

‘Prince of Agony’

‘Steel Invaders’

‘Thunderstorm’

‘Outro - Odins Call’