IRON KINGDOM Announce North American Tour Dates

After announcing the release of their new album, On The Hunt, out on October 4, Vancouver heavy metallers Iron Kingdom are excited to share the first batch of North American tour dates in support of the full-length.

The tour will kick off in Vancouver, BC on October 3 and take the band on a 2-month trek across Canada, the US and Mexico, ending in Everett, WA on December 1 (dates listed below).

The band comments: "Our upcoming Road Warriors North American Tour 2019 marks the beginning of a new era for Iron Kingdom, we're returning to many of our favourite cities across the continent with a new lineup and a new album! We can't wait to see our fans and friends and bring 'On The Hunt' into a live setting. It's due time we make our mark across the land once again!"

Tour dates:

October

3 - Vancouver, BC - Red Room (Album Release Party)

10 - Nanaimo, BC - The Queens

11 - Cumberland, BC - The Waverley

17 - Seattle, WA - The Highline

18 - Medford, OR - Bamboo Room

19 - Sacramento, CA - On The Y

23 - Apple Valley, CA - Frogee's

25 - San Diego, CA - Tower Bar

26 - Tijuana, MEX - Club Paradise

27 - Downey, Los Angeles, CA - The Epic Lounge

30 - Tucson, AZ - House of Bards

31 - El Paso, TX - B17 Bombers

November

1 - San Antonio, TX - The Mix

2 - Lawton, OK - Railhead Saloon

3 - Houston, TX - Acadia Bar

6 - Atlanta, GA - 529

7 - Raleigh, NC - The Maywood

8 - Wilmington, DE - Bar XIII

12 - Philadelphia, PA - The Tusk

13 - Queens, NY - Blackthorn 51

14 - Worcester, MA - Ralph’s Diner

16 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck Bar

17 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar

18 - Quebec City, QC - Scanner Bistro

20 - Windsor, ON - The Back Stage

21 - Hamtramck, MI - New Dodge Lounge

23 - Madison, WI - The Wisco

24 - Minneapolis, MN - Club Underground

26 - Keokuk, IA - Joystix Rockade

27 - Denver, CO - Tennyson Tap

29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban

30 - Portland, OR - High Water Mark

December

1 - Everett, WA - Tony V’s Garage

Inspired by legendary pillars of heavy metal such as Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, The Scorpions, and Rush, Iron Kingdom is well known for their energetic and electrifying stage presence, as well as intricate musical melodies that bring listeners back to a time when the genre was in its prime.



Now they are back with a new album On The Hunt, which is sure to remind people of the glory days of metal. With two new members in the lineup, there are new inspirations and approaches in the music while maintaining the traditional sound.

They hope the album is well received by fans: “We’re believing fans can expect the new record to be a lot more traditional in style, more accessible with a lot more rocker tunes, lots of catchy melodies and speed metal riffs, shorter songs, more packed with action, as opposed to the previous album with long epic passages. We wanted this record to include lots of great live tunes we can carry in our set for years to come!”

The nine new tracks are fun tunes that translate well into a live setting, which is paramount for Iron Kingdom who take great pride in their live show. Fans of the classic including Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Queensryche, and Helloween will revel in IRON KINGDOM who put a modern spin on traditional heavy metal.

On The Hunt is due out October 4, and available for pre-order via the band's online store here. Album artwork by Alan Lathwell.

Tracklisting:

"White Wolf

"Driftin’ Through Time"

"Sign Of The Gods"

"Keep It Steel"

"Raze And Ruin"

"Road Warriors"

"Invaders"

"Paragon"

"The Dream"

(Photo - Benjamin Somobere)