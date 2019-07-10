IRON MAIDEN - 3D Realms Responds To Band's $2 Million Trademark Lawsuit Over Ion Maiden Video Game

Back in May, Iron Maiden’s holding company filed a $2 million trademark infringement lawsuit against a video game developer behind the Duke Nukem game that is selling another game called Ion Maiden. The lawsuit claims entertainment company 3D Realms is conducting “incredibly blatant” trademark infringement - which could lead to “confusion among consumers.”

The Gamer HQ is now reporting that 3D Realms has responded to the lawsuit. The developer replied on Twitter with a curt response, noting their trademark infringement claims are “frivolous” and their recreation, Ion Maiden, is utterly unique.

“We’ve these days heard about a lawsuit filed in California via the band Iron Maiden, claiming our vintage-college first-person shooter Ion Maiden is infringing on their trademark,” the studio stated.

They added,” From what we’ve heard, the in shape claims our foremost man or woman Shelly Harrison, at the beginning debuting in 2016’s Bombshell, is primarily based on their musician Steve Harris; our cranium bomb icon observed in-recreation is primarily based on their skeleton mascot Eddie; our brand in itself is primarily based on theirs; and different frivolous claims all of us who has performed Ion Maiden would locate extra over the pinnacle than Shelly’s “Loverboy”, her signature 18-round triple-barreled revolver.”

Read more at The Gamer HQ.


 

 



