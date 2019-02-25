IRON MAIDEN Add Second New York Show, Third Mexico City Show To Legacy Of The Beast Tour Itinerary

To satisfy fan demand, following a sold-out show in Brooklyn on Friday July 26th, Iron Maiden have now confirmed a second night at Barclays Center on Saturday, July 27th on their Legacy Of The Beast tour. This latest date completes the final tour routing for Maiden in North America and no further shows will be added. Additionally the band will play a third night at the 22, 000 capacity Mexico City Sports Palace on Friday, September 27th - tickets for the first two shows having already sold out.

Tickets for Brooklyn go on sale March 1st and for Mexico City on March 4th. As always there will be an exclusive pre-sale for Iron Maiden fanclub members.

The band’s triumphant first leg of the tour opened in Europe last year to outstanding critical acclaim, not just by over three quarters of a million fans who came to see the show but right across national press and rock media.

Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson comments: “We’re excited to return to North America and unveil the Legacy Of The Beast Tour to all our friends there! We’re immensely proud of this show and we’ve had great reactions from the many fans who came to see us in Europe last year. The production is based on our mobile game The Legacy Of The Beast which basically takes various incarnations of Eddie into many different Maiden Worlds. This inspired us to put together a stage show to take our fans through unique Worlds and experiences set to appropriate songs. It is not that easy designing different Worlds on stage and we put a huge amount of time into this to make it work and the end result we feel is our most spectacular and certainly the most complex show to date. We’ve got all kinds of crazy things going on, including a replica Spitfire plane dominating the stage during “Aces High,” tons of pyro, a giant Icarus, muskets, claymores and some truly marvellous flame-throwers which I have a hell of a lot of fun with, as you will see! And of course we have Eddie, as you’ve never seen him before, and absolutely loads of other surprises. I’ve had the time of my life playing with all these magnificent props on stage, it’s been fantastic, we can’t wait to bring this show to you!”

Steve Harris, bassist and founding member adds: “We gave a lot of thought to the set list for this Tour as the songs needed to follow the narrative of the changing worlds of the stage show. We feel we ended up with a very strong and well balanced set mixing songs we haven’t played in many years like 'Flight Of Icarus', 'Sign Of The Cross' and 'The Clansman' with songs we know the fans want to hear like 'The Trooper', '2 Minutes To Midnight', 'The Number Of The Beast', 'Fear Of The Dark', 'Run To The Hills', 'Hallowed Be Thy Name' and others, reflecting the journey through the different themes of the show. The whole band is really enjoying this tour and we are really looking forward to seeing everybody in North America again!”

Maiden’s 2019 North, South and Central America tour comprises 41 shows in six countries, which, combined with their 2018 European dates means that by the end of this tour, the band will have taken the Legacy Of The Beast show to over one and three quarters of a million fans around the globe. Support on the 2019 tour comes from The Raven Age.

The Legacy Of The Beast Tour production and set list were inspired by Maiden’s free to play mobile game of the same name which is available on iOS and Android platforms here.

Find Iron Maiden's complete tour schedule here.

In advance of the 2019 North, Central and South American legs of Iron Maiden’s Legacy Of The Beast World Tour, gaming and entertainment giant IGN were granted unique behind-the-scenes access at several shows during the band’s 2018 European run.

Unveiling the story of how one of music’s most iconic global names took inspiration from their own mobile game to create arguably their most celebrated live show of all time, the video piece features interviews with both Iron Maiden’s drummer Nicko McBrain and Manager Rod Smallwood, on their hallowed stage at Birmingham’s Genting Arena last year.

The game was created in close collaboration with Iron Maiden and its management team, with the band visiting the game studio in April 2016 prior to the game’s launch in July that year. Maiden founder member and bassist Steve Harris recently, personally oversaw the design of a ‘Bass Eddie’ character centred on the classic “Fear of the Dark (Live)” single artwork, that is now not too dissimilar to ‘Arry himself!

The Legacy Of The Beast World Tour sees the stage design built around the different interlocking “worlds” of the game with a set list covering a large selection of Eighties material with a handful of surprises from later albums to add diversity. Rock and gaming fans will know that Maiden pioneered the game/tour concept with their own Ed Hunter project back in 1999.

Dave Shack, Managing Director at Phantom Music Management said “We were delighted to invite IGN behind the scenes and they have perfectly captured the essence of what we set out to do when using the game as inspiration for the tour. We’re more excited than ever about how Legacy of the Beast continues to tell the Iron Maiden story in a way previously unimagined, bringing both our album art and iconic Eddie characters to life and allowing our fans to interact with our illustrious body of music, lyrics and art.”

Iron Maiden: Legacy of The Beast is an action-packed, free-to-play mobile game where players take on the role of the band's iconic mascot, Eddie. The game is set in a visually stunning universe, comprised of an ever-expanding series of worlds derived from Iron Maiden's music and art. Fans of the band and RPG gamers alike will battle and strategize as Eddie and his allies. Inspired by themes from the songs, and set against a powerful and atmospheric Maiden soundtrack, players will journey on epic quests to reclaim the shards of Eddie's shattered soul as he faces his most challenging adversaries.

Players of the game can also look forward to the immediate introduction of ‘Iron Maiden Eddie’ straight from the cover of their debut album & the latest incarnation of the band’s famous mascot and multifarious star of their game!

This summer will also see the long-anticipated launch of a brand new guilds feature, allowing players to build clans, chat and do battle collaboratively within the game.

The 2019 leg of the LOTB World tour starts on July 18th in Sunrise, Florida and weaves across the US, Canada, Central and South America including, once again, headlining Brazil’s prestigious Rock In Rio Festival on October 4th.

View the IGN feature in full below. Iron Maiden: Legacy of the Beast, is available now for free on Apple’s App Store and Google Play.