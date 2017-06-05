IRON MAIDEN And Crew Lament The Last Leg Of The Book Of Souls World Tour; Video Includes Backstage Footage
June 5, 2017, 12 minutes ago
The last leg of Iron Maiden’s The Book Of Souls world tour is now underway, and the band have released a new video, which includes some backstage footage with the band’s tour crew. Watch below:
On June 3rd, Iron Maiden performed in Bristow, VA. Fan-filmed video is available below. The setlist on the night was as follows:
"If Eternity Should Fail"
"Speed Of Light"
"Wrathchild"
"Children of the Damned"
"Death or Glory"
"The Red and the Black"
"The Trooper"
"Powerslave"
"The Great Unknown"
"The Book of Souls"
"Fear Of The Dark"
"Iron Maiden"
Encore:
"The Number Of The Beast"
"Blood Brothers"
"Wasted Years"
Tour dates:
June
7 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
9 - Charlotte, NC - Pnc Music Pavilion
11 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
13 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
15 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
16 - Minneapolis, MN - Xcel Energy Center
19 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Arena
21 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
23 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
24 - San Antonio, TX - ATT&T Center
27 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
28 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena
July
1 - San Bernardino, CA - San Manuel Amphitheater
3 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Center
5 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena
7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Usana Amphitheater
9 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
11 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
12 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
15 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
16 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre
19 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
21 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Arena