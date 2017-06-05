IRON MAIDEN And Crew Lament The Last Leg Of The Book Of Souls World Tour; Video Includes Backstage Footage

The last leg of Iron Maiden’s The Book Of Souls world tour is now underway, and the band have released a new video, which includes some backstage footage with the band’s tour crew. Watch below:

On June 3rd, Iron Maiden performed in Bristow, VA. Fan-filmed video is available below. The setlist on the night was as follows:

"If Eternity Should Fail"

"Speed Of Light"

"Wrathchild"

"Children of the Damned"

"Death or Glory"

"The Red and the Black"

"The Trooper"

"Powerslave"

"The Great Unknown"

"The Book of Souls"

"Fear Of The Dark"

"Iron Maiden"

Encore:

"The Number Of The Beast"

"Blood Brothers"

"Wasted Years"

Tour dates:

June

7 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

9 - Charlotte, NC - Pnc Music Pavilion

11 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

13 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

15 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

16 - Minneapolis, MN - Xcel Energy Center

19 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Arena

21 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

23 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

24 - San Antonio, TX - ATT&T Center

27 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

28 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena

July

1 - San Bernardino, CA - San Manuel Amphitheater

3 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Center

5 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Usana Amphitheater

9 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

11 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

12 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

15 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

16 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

19 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

21 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Arena