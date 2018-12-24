IRON MAIDEN Artist DEREK RIGGS To Appear At Monsterpalooza 2019

Monsterpalooza returns to celebrate the art of monsters and movie magic this April 12th - 14th at The Pasadena Convention Center (300 E Green Street, Pasadena, CA). Featuring over 450 exhibitors, monster museum, makeup demos by the best in the business, celebrity guests, presentations and much more all weekend.

Contemporary British artist Derek Riggs, best known as Iron Maiden's legendary illustrator, and for creating the band’s mascot, “Eddie”, will be making an appearance at this year's event.

For tickets, hotel information, and more, visit the event page here.

Riggs is also scheduled to appear at Lobo Comics & Toys in Albuquerque, NM (January 17th), and Albuquerque Comicon (January 18th - 20th). Visit the Derek Riggs Stuff page on Facebook.



