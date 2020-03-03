IRON MAIDEN Bassist's BRITISH LION Add New Headline Dates To Summer Tour

British Lion, the side project of Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris, have announced that they've added five headline shows to their summer festival run. You can see a full list of dates below. Tickets are on sale now.

British Lion dates:

June

5 - Rockfest - Tampere, Finland

8 - Aladin - Bremen, Germany

12 - Download Festival - UK

19 - Graspop Festival - Belgium

26 - Tons of Rock Festival - Oslo, Norway

July

4 - Proxima - Warsaw, Poland

10 - Trabendo - Paris, France

17 - Im Wizemann Club - Stuttgart, Germany

22 - Lav Lisboa Ao Vivo - Lisbon, Portugal