IRON MAIDEN Bassist's BRITISH LION Add New Headline Dates To Summer Tour
March 3, 2020, an hour ago
British Lion, the side project of Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris, have announced that they've added five headline shows to their summer festival run. You can see a full list of dates below. Tickets are on sale now.
British Lion dates:
June
5 - Rockfest - Tampere, Finland
8 - Aladin - Bremen, Germany
12 - Download Festival - UK
19 - Graspop Festival - Belgium
26 - Tons of Rock Festival - Oslo, Norway
July
4 - Proxima - Warsaw, Poland
10 - Trabendo - Paris, France
17 - Im Wizemann Club - Stuttgart, Germany
22 - Lav Lisboa Ao Vivo - Lisbon, Portugal