IRON MAIDEN Bassist's BRITISH LION Wrap Up US Tour; Video Diary Part 11 Streaming

British Lion, the side project of Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris, just wrapped up their US tour, and have released Part 11 of their US Tour Diary video series.

Says the band: "Thank you to all the amazing fans that made our first ever US tour one to remember. We hope to be back very soon."

British Lion recently released their sophomore album, The Burning, via Explorer1 Music (E1). The Burning features 11 new songs and is available in digipak CD, double gatefold vinyl and digital download formats. Find album orders at this location.

Tracklisting:

"City Of Fallen Angels"

"The Burning"

"Father Lucifer"

"Elysium"

"Lightning"

"Last Chance"

"Legend"

"Spit Fire"

"Land Of The Perfect People"

"Bible Black"

"Native Son"

"The Burning" video:

"Spit Fire":

"Lightning":