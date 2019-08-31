IRON MAIDEN Bassist STEVE HARRIS And Crew Take On FC Edmonton In Exhibition Soccer Game (Video)

The Edmonton Journal is reporting that FC Edmonton took part in a last-minute exhibition game on Thursday (August 29th) against what may be their strangest opponent of the year: Iron Maiden. The British heavy metal band was in town to perform at Rogers Place on Friday, and as a warm-up they decided to reach out to the local professional soccer team to put together a friendly match.

The FC Edmonton side was made up of members of the youth squad, team employees and a few lucky fans while the Iron Maiden squad was made up of the band’s bassist Steve Harris, his son and tour support staff.

Team Iron Maiden ended up taking the match with a score of 7-3.

Read the complete report here.

Iron Maiden will play the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta today (Saturday, August 31st). Put on your drinking cap because prior to the band hitting the stage, the Revival Brewcade will be holding an Iron Maiden Fan Club Meetup from 2 PM – 8 PM that is officially supported by Trooper Beer and BraveWords.

What: Iron Maiden Fan Club Meetup

When: Saturday, August 31st

Time: 2 PM – 8 PM

Where: Revival Brewcade (1217B 9 Ave SE, Calgary, Alberta - T2G 0S9)

For more info visit the event page on Facebook and Trooper beer here!