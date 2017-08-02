IRON MAIDEN Bassist STEVE HARRIS - “I’ve Been Busy Doing Other Stuff, Which I Can’t Really Talk About”

eonMusic spoke with Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris at at Ramblin' Man Fair in the UK on Saturday, July 29th. A few excerpts follow:

On starting a British Lion tour just five days after ending Iron Maiden's The Book Of Souls jaunt: "Considering I’ve just finished a tour with Maiden and then straight on this, I actually feel pretty good. But I think that’s a good thing; you just keep the momentum going, because quite often you just stop, and you stop touring and your body sort of goes; “All right, it’s time to shut down now”, but if you keep going, it’s all right."

On his work ethic: "Adrian [Smith, Iron Maiden guitarist] said to me one day, he goes; “It never stops for you, does it?”, and I thought about it, and I thought; “Yeah, you’re right, it doesn’t really!”

On the possibility of adding obscure Iron Maiden songs to the British Lion set: "I think it would be all too easy to do that, and maybe even songs from the Blaze years which may never see the light of day with Maiden again. People ask me that question, and yeah, on one hand, but I think, if I did that, I’d have to do a third project; I wouldn’t want to do it with this, because this is a totally different thing, and I think those songs, if I did it, maybe I’d get Blaze or someone to do it with; I don’t know, it’s not something I particularly have the time to do, or have the inclination right now anyway! But if you’re thinking about it, I think that would be the way to go.

On what's happening for the rest of the year: "I’m supposed to be taking some time off. I’ve got offered loads of stuff with British Lion to do at the end of this year, which was tough to turn down, but I think I’ll have to do it probably next year, because it’s been so full on. I mean, I haven’t really had many days off at all on this tour, and even with Maiden because I’ve been busy doing other stuff which I can’t really talk about, but it’s loads of stuff."

Read the full interview at eonmusic.co.uk.

Harris is embarking on a club tour of the UK and Europe with his side project, British Lion. The band’s tour schedule is as follows:

August

2 - The Classic Grand - Glasgow, United Kingdom

3 - Warehouse23 - Wakefield, United Kingdom

5 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany

6 - Frannz Club - Berlin, Germany

7 - Hirsch - Nuremberg, Germany

9 - Leyendas del Rock 2017 - Alicante, Spain

11 - Luxor - Cologne, Germany

12 - Bastard Club - Osnabruck, Germany

13 - Vega - Copenhagen, Denmark

15 - Gröna Lund Tivoli - Stockholm, Sweden

17 - More Than Fest - Zvolenská Slatina, Slovakia

19 - Sabaton Open Air - Falun, Sweden

20 - John Dee - Oslo, Norway