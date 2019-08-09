IRON MAIDEN Bassist STEVE HARRIS On Current Tour Setlist - "It’s A Strong, Well-Paced Set And It’s Enjoyable To Play"

Buffalo News' Jeff Miers spoke with Iron Maiden bassist/founder Steve Harris on the phone this week, just as he walked off stage following a soundcheck prior to that evening’s show in Quebec City. An excerpt from the interview follows:

Q: This set list is like a dream set for many fans, but Maiden has never been a band content to live in the past. Was it difficult to come up with a repertoire that was a career retrospective and still packed the element of surprise?

Harris: "I actually didn’t come up with the set list this time - it was (manager) Rod (Smallwood), but I liked it right away. There’s some things that will be challenging for the audience, somewhat - longer, epic pieces and so forth. That makes it a little bit more challenging and interesting for us. But there are songs in there that people definitely want to hear - particularly on this side of the pond, where some of the more epic things weren’t quite as popular as they were in the rest of the world. It’s a strong, well-paced set and it’s enjoyable to play."

