IRON MAIDEN Bassist STEVE HARRIS On His Abundance Of Musical Ideas - "I've Got Too Many To Use In My Lifetime"; Audio

WSOU's Zach Cooney sat down with Iron Maiden's Steve Harris to talk about his side project British Lion's new album The Burning, and their first US tour. Listen to the interview below.

Asked if there has been anything in the past that he wanted to work on, riff-wise or lyric-wise, that he couldn't incorporate into Iron Maiden's music, Harris replies: "Well, I get ideas all the time, I mean, I've got too many ideas in a way, probably to use in my lifetime. So, there's always stuff lying around, but sometimes stuff will surface a few years later, either with Maiden or British Lion."

British Lion recently announced that they've added five headline shows to their summer festival run. You can see a full list of dates below. Tickets are on sale now.

British Lion dates:

June

5 - Rockfest - Tampere, Finland

8 - Aladin - Bremen, Germany

12 - Download Festival - UK

19 - Graspop Festival - Belgium

26 - Tons of Rock Festival - Oslo, Norway

July

4 - Proxima - Warsaw, Poland

10 - Trabendo - Paris, France

17 - Im Wizemann Club - Stuttgart, Germany

22 - Lav Lisboa Ao Vivo - Lisbon, Portugal