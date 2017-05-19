IRON MAIDEN Bassist STEVE HARRIS On Upcoming North American Tour - “We Will Be Bringing The Full Production With Us Including All The Eddies And The Mayan-Themed Stage Sets”

On June 4th, Iron Maiden return to North America for the next leg of The Book Of Souls World Tour. Speaking with Express & Star, bassist Steve Harris commented on the upcoming dates.

“We are really looking forward to returning to North America for a full tour,” says Harris. “We had always planned to go back there and to the UK as last year, due to the global nature of the tour and the period it took, we just didn’t have time to cover them properly and we do still like to get to fans in as many places as possible.

“We will, of course, be bringing the full production with us including all the Eddies and the Mayan-themed stage sets. There’s been a great reaction from everyone to this tour’s theme, people really seem to love it. We’re still deciding on the final set-list and we’ll work that out once we get into rehearsals.

“Most of our North American fans haven’t seen the show yet so as we want to give them the same Book Of Souls live experience that we took around the world, it’s unlikely we’ll change much. And, of course, we know our fans appreciate us playing a lot of the older songs too, so we will continue to do that!”

Read more at expressandstar.com.

Iron Maiden perform Saturday night, May 20th, at Echo Arena in Liverpool, England. The band’s complete live itinerary can be found at this location.