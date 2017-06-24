IRON MAIDEN, BON JOVI, DEF LEPPARD, JOURNEY Make Pollstar’s Global Concert Pulse List

Pollstar has ranked the top concert tours worldwide, based on the average box office gross per city, on data reported within the last three months.

The “heavier” rock artists on the Global Concert Pulse include:

3. Red Hot Chili Peppers - $1,402,068 (27 cities)

4. Bon Jovi - $1,389,061 (25 cities)

5. Elton John - $1,261,977 (14 cities)

10. Iron Maiden - $992,591 (16 cities)

12. Def Leppard - $874,647 (12 cities)

15. Journey - $734,089 (19 cities)

Check out the entire list at Pollstar.



(Iron Maiden photo by Jennifer Bartram-Schmitt)