IRON MAIDEN, BON JOVI, SCORPIONS, MEGADETH, SLAYER, ANTHRAX And Others Confirmed For Rock In Rio 2019
February 1, 2019, an hour ago
Rock In Rio 2019 is scheduled for September 27th - 29th, and October 3rd - 6th, at Barra Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The festival takes place over two stages - World Stage and Sunset Stage.
Acts currently confirmed for the festival, with more to be announced, include:
World Stage:
September 29 - Bon Jovi
October 4 - Iron Maiden, Scorpions, Megadeth, Sepultura
October 5 - P!nk, Black Eyed Peas, Anitta
October 6 - Muse, Imagine Dragons, Nickelback, Os Paralamas Do Sucesso
Sunset Stage:
September 27 - Seal Invites Xenia
September 28 - Lulu Santos & Silva
September 29 - Jessie J
October 4 - Slayer, Anthrax, Torture Squad & Claustrofobia feat. Chuck Billy (Testament), Nervosa
October 5 - Charlie Puth
October 6 - King Crimson
Tickets go on sale to the general public on April 11th at 7 PM, BST/4 PM, ET/1 PM, PT. Complete festival details here.