IRON MAIDEN, BON JOVI, SCORPIONS, MEGADETH, SLAYER, ANTHRAX And Others Confirmed For Rock In Rio 2019

Rock In Rio 2019 is scheduled for September 27th - 29th, and October 3rd - 6th, at Barra Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The festival takes place over two stages - World Stage and Sunset Stage.

Acts currently confirmed for the festival, with more to be announced, include:

World Stage:

September 29 - Bon Jovi

October 4 - Iron Maiden, Scorpions, Megadeth, Sepultura

October 5 - P!nk, Black Eyed Peas, Anitta

October 6 - Muse, Imagine Dragons, Nickelback, Os Paralamas Do Sucesso

Sunset Stage:

September 27 - Seal Invites Xenia

September 28 - Lulu Santos & Silva

September 29 - Jessie J

October 4 - Slayer, Anthrax, Torture Squad & Claustrofobia feat. Chuck Billy (Testament), Nervosa

October 5 - Charlie Puth

October 6 - King Crimson

Tickets go on sale to the general public on April 11th at 7 PM, BST/4 PM, ET/1 PM, PT. Complete festival details here.