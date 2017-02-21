IRON MAIDEN – Book Analyzing No Prayer For The Dying Available

The fourth book based on Iron Maiden albums, No Prayer For The Dying is on sale. Author and huge fan Stjepan Juras has a plan do write a book about each Iron Maiden album.

A press release states: “No Prayer For the Dying may not have lived up to the fan’s expectations, but honestly, which of the previous Maiden albums - apart from the debut one - was ever anything like the fans expected it to be? But in this case, the expectations were reversed: Riggs’s imaginative visuals replaced by a solution so simple he never even bothered to sign it; the extravagant melodic epics Maiden was famous for, replaced by short songs of largely social, political and cynical nature; Adrian Smith replaced by Janick Gers, all the lavish concert scenery replaced by walls of Marshall Cases. Was this the way Maiden regarded metal music of the nineties? Did they think that only by stripping themselves raw they would be able to compete with the upcoming Nirvana, Metallica, G’n’R, Pantera and all the other ordeals that were to follow?





“The band could never lose until they started looking back and had they not done so, they would have been invincible. Their fans could feel their fear. This book is a story of an album underestimated by so many, liked by even less… And yet in Juras’ opinion, the album that is perhaps the most responsible for Iron Maiden being as great as it is today.”

First edition of this book with special T-shirt gift SOLD OUT in just one day. On sale is a very special, personalized, hard cover book with unique and one of kind dust jacket, showing Eddie writing your very own name on a gravestone directly from the grave. Please note that there’s only room for one name and one surname on the gravestone. Any fan who want to order fully customized book have a chance to do that in next few days, because custom edition with buyer's name on book cover will be sold out soon too. Order at this location.