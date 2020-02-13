IRON MAIDEN / BRITISH LION - Tech 21 STEVE HARRIS SH1 Signature SansAmp Pedal Demo; Video

Steve Harris’s fleet-fingered bass lines are the driving force behind Iron Maiden’s relentless gallop - the iconic rhythm that’s been appropriated by an endless number of the band’s heavy metal contemporaries.

Steve typically achieves his heavy-hitting growl by plugging his bass into a handmade custom preamp and a bevy of vintage speaker cabinets. But when he was touring for his British Lion project, Steve wanted to scale down his rig without sacrificing tone. The result is Tech 21’s Steve Harris SH1 Signature SansAmp.

This all-analog pedal not only replicates the sound of his full-sized rig, but it also enables him to pipe that massive tone straight to the PA. On top of that, it supplies an expansive range of adjustability, unlocking a wide spectrum of bass tones.

