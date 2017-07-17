IRON MAIDEN - BRUCE DICKINSON Flies Lancaster Bomber Over Hamilton

Before Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson took to the stage in front of thousands of screaming fans at a sold out Toronto show Saturday night (July 15th), he was soaring over Hamilton, Ontario in the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum's prized Lancaster Bomber, reports Adam Carter of The CBC.

The storied aircraft, nicknamed Vera because of its VRA flight initials, holds a special place in the heart of the banshee-throated singer, said museum CEO and pilot David Rohrer.

"The first model airplane he ever built as a young lad was a Lancaster," Rohrer told CBC News.

The museum invited Dickinson to its facility next to the Hamilton airport knowing that he is a massive aviation and history buff. The singer is one of the most iconic in all of heavy metal — but he also spends plenty of time in the cockpit.

In fact, Dickinson is flying the band around the world on its current Book of Souls world tour. He's piloting the private 747 aircraft called "Ed Force One," which is named after the band's undead mascot, Eddie.

