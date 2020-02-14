IRON MAIDEN – BRUCE DICKINSON Sings A Cappella Version Of “Flight Of Icarus”; Video

In the fan-filmed video below, Bruce Dickinson belts out an a cappella version of the Iron Maiden classic “Flight Of Icarus”, from the Piece Of Mind album, at his spoken-word show in Barcelona, Spain from December 1.

Dickinson was on hand to provide commentary for the International Fencing Federation (FIE) channel at the Fencing Grand Prix at the Pala Alpitour on February 9 in Turin, Italy. Video footage from the event can be found below.

Dickinson has been officially attested into the Royal Air Force, Forces Network reported last month.

Dickinson has been awarded the role of Honorary Group Captain. He will also be attending the Royal Air Force Fencing Open in June and could compete in the competition, as well as this year's RAF Championships.

Bruce is also an experienced fencing competitor after being introduced to the sport at the age of 11. The singer previously spent six months after leaving university within the Territorial Army. Dickinson has flying experience, having held a commercial pilot’s licence for more than 20 years.