IRON MAIDEN - Check Out The Book Of Souls Tour Bus

Iron Maiden are currently on the UK leg of their The Book Of Souls Tour 2017. Check out a brief video from the road showcasing the band's luxurious tour bus!





Check out the new tour intro and a selection of fan-filmed footage from the show below:

Iron Maiden’s The Book Of Souls Tour concludes onntheir home turf with two sold-out shows at London’s 02 arena on May 27th and 28th.

The band then flies to the US for an extensive series of arena and amphitheatre shows including dates in Canada, ending with two nights in Brooklyn, New York on July 21st and 22nd.

Most shows are already sold-out. Go to ironmaiden.com/tours for dates availability.